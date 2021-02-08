Highway Work Zone Speed Cameras Approved By House Committee

By Brandon Smith 39 minutes ago

Legislation would establish a pilot program that allows for highway work zone speed cameras around the state.
Credit (thisisbossi/Flickr)

Indiana could put speed cameras in highway work zones under legislation unanimously approved by a House committee Monday.

The measure would allow speeding tickets for drivers caught by the cameras going at least 12 miles per hour over the limit. It would create a pilot program, allowing no more than four speed cameras in construction zones across the state. And the cameras could only be active when workers are present.

Indiana Constructors, Inc.'s Richard Hedgecock represents highway construction companies. He said the measure is about worker safety – but also the safety of motorists, who are seven times more likely to be injured in a construction zone than workers.

“Their right to safety is more important than the right not to be photographed while breaking the law and risking the lives of others,” Hedgecock said.

The bill, which allows a private company to run the cameras, would require police to review the photographs before a ticket is issued.

But Brad Hoffeditz, Indiana State Police legislative director, said he wants police kept out of it.

“Treat this like an administrative violation," Hoffeditz said. "Keep the courts out of it.”

The measure would allow $75 fines through the speed cameras – far less than the $300 minimum for speeding in a work zone when issued a ticket directly by law enforcement. Money from the fines would go to the State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

