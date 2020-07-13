Hiring Company Adapting To COVID-19 With Drive-In Events

By Samantha Horton 1 hour ago

Drive-in hiring event in Pennsylvania.
Credit (Photo courtesy of Staff Management | SMX)

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the hiring process. One company is helping businesses hire people through a drive-in model.

The company, Staff Management | SMX, works with manufacturing businesses nationally including more than 20 in Indiana, running their hiring process.

Candidates start the job application by submitting basic information ahead of time, and the day of the interview, driving up to one of the designated spots in a parking lot.

The entire interview is then conducted through the car window lasting about 30 minutes from start to finish.

Staff Management | SMX director of operations Erin DeWeese said the drive-in hiring method helps keep everyone safe.

“So we’re not inviting mass groups of folks into the building to actually interview inside the facility, we’re keeping that outside,” said DeWeese. “So that helps also protect the current employees that we already have.”

She said there are challenges including applicants who lack technology or don’t have a car, but efforts have been made to make the hiring process as accommodating as possible including providing tables.

“If somebody gets a ride there, so they don’t actually have a vehicle there the entire time for the interview, then we do have that opportunity for them,” said DeWeese. “And we make sure that they’re shaded, and we provide bottled water, and we make sure they have all the tools they need to be able to apply.”

DeWeese says the company is going to use the drive-in model nationally.

A second drive-in job interview event for auto parts manufacturing company TG Missouri located in southern Indiana is scheduled for this Thursday.

