Holcomb Apologizes For Failing To Follow COVID-19 Safety Precautions

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb calls the incident a “lesson learned” that even a quick photo requires following experts’ guidance to wear a mask in public. Holcomb wore a mask last week while awaiting the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence aboard Air Force Two at Grissom Air Reserve Base before a visit to the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Kokomo, Ind.
Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gov. Eric Holcomb is apologizing after he was photographed this weekend out in public without following proper COVID-19 safety procedures.

A selfie posted on an Indiana woman’s Facebook page – and shared widely by a local Democratic Party Twitter account – shows Holcomb taking a photo with the woman and her daughter, all of them without masks and well within six feet of each other.

In a statement, Holcomb says he left his mask in the car when retrieving takeout from a local restaurant – what he calls a lapse in his “usual vigilance.”

He apologized to health care professionals and every Hoosier working to slow the spread of COVID-19. He calls the incident a “lesson learned” that even a quick photo requires following experts’ guidance to wear a mask in public.

In a statement, the Indiana Democratic Party called Holcomb’s actions hypocritical and selfish.

