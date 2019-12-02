Holcomb Cease And Desist Letters Could Lead To Defamation Lawsuit

By Brandon Smith 27 minutes ago

Gov. Eric Holcomb
Credit FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith/IPB News

Gov. Eric Holcomb sent cease and desist letters to Reveal and the Indianapolis Star last week over reports he pressured a state safety inspector into reducing penalties against Amazon.

And a legal expert says those letters could signal an impending lawsuit.

Holcomb’s letters tell the media outlets to retract and correct stories alleging he pressured a safety inspector to clear Amazon of involvement in a worker death.

Indiana University Maurer School of Law’s Joseph Tomain says those letters could be the first step toward a defamation suit.

“Before somebody files a lawsuit for defamation, they have an obligation to request a retraction,” Tomain says.

Holcomb would face an uphill battle in such a suit. Tomain says defamation against a public figure requires what’s called “actual malice” – meaning they have to prove the publisher either knew the information was wrong or recklessly disregarded whether it was true or false.

“That’s a very high burden," Tomain says. "It’s a constitutional burden.”

Holcomb denies any involvement in the Amazon investigation.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
amazon
Holcomb
cease and desist
Local
Indiana
warehouse worker death
investigation
state inspector

Related Content

Governor Questioned Over Indiana’s Probe Of Amazon Death

By Associated Press & WVPE Staff Nov 26, 2019
Brandon Smith/IPB News

(Note: 88.1 WVPE will air a 'Reveal Special: Behind Amazon’s Smile' Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 PM)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor is facing calls from Democrats to explain his role in Amazon being cleared of responsibility for a warehouse worker's death despite initial findings of four major safety violations.

Plans Call For Amazon Operations At Pontiac Silverdome Site

By Associated Press Sep 19, 2019
Richard Drew/AP Photo/File

  PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has proposed using the site of the former home of the Detroit Lions as a distribution center in a $250 million project that could bring 1,500 jobs.

Details of plans for the Pontiac Silverdome site in suburban Detroit were made public Wednesday night.

Amazon Opens New Facility In Indiana

By Associated Press Sep 5, 2019
Richard Drew/AP Photo/File

 

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has opened a new packaging center in suburban Indianapolis.

Seattle-based Amazon this week officially opened the so-called fulfilment center after last year signing a lease in Greenwood, where a FedEx distribution center was planned before that company backed out. Amazon earlier said it was hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for the facility.

Greenwood's council approved tax breaks on property taxes for the building and equipment.

Amazon Planning New Delivery Center In The South Bend Area

By Associated Press Apr 24, 2019
Peter Ringenberg

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon is planning a delivery center in northern Indiana.

Amazon Logistics announced Tuesday that it plans to speed up deliveries in the South Bend area by working with small businesses and independent contractors through the center.

The announcement coincides with a document filed recently with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and others filed with the South Bend Building Department, suggesting plans for an Amazon delivery center near South Bend International Airport.

Amazon Invests In Indiana Wind Farm

By Jan 21, 2015

The investment is part of Amazon Web Services' plan to use renewable energy for 100 percent of its services.