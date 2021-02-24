Holcomb Extends COVID-19 Emergency Through March As Numbers Improve

Hoosiers will live under a COVID-19 public emergency in Indiana for at least another month. That’s after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he will renew the emergency another 30 days, through March.

That renewal – which continues to trigger Holcomb’s broad emergency powers – will be joined with a renewal of county-based, color-coded COVID gathering restrictions.

Holcomb said while COVID-19 numbers are improving, it’s not time for a “mission accomplished” moment – particularly with the state about to host thousands of people for the NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

“We want to make sure we stay moving the ball up court, not squandering this place," Holcomb said. "And so that requires us to continue to play offense and defense, just like they’re going to do during March.”

Holcomb said deaths from COVID-19 also remain too high.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.