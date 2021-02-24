Holcomb Extends COVID-19 Emergency Through March As Numbers Improve

By Brandon Smith 46 minutes ago

Screenshot from virtual news conference held Feb. 24, 2021

Hoosiers will live under a COVID-19 public emergency in Indiana for at least another month. That’s after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he will renew the emergency another 30 days, through March.

That renewal – which continues to trigger Holcomb’s broad emergency powers – will be joined with a renewal of county-based, color-coded COVID gathering restrictions.

Holcomb said while COVID-19 numbers are improving, it’s not time for a “mission accomplished” moment – particularly with the state about to host thousands of people for the NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

“We want to make sure we stay moving the ball up court, not squandering this place," Holcomb said. "And so that requires us to continue to play offense and defense, just like they’re going to do during March.”

Holcomb said deaths from COVID-19 also remain too high.

Blue Is Spreading On Indiana's Latest COVID-19 Map Showing Continued Improvement

By Diane Daniels 5 hours ago
Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest county-by-county map indicating the severity of COVID-19 in Indiana shows continuing imnprovement. The map released today by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows a significant increase in counties in blue. Blue is the color designation that indicates the least amount of community transmission of the virus. Only three Indiana counties are in orange and none are in red. Many counties are also in the yellow status. 

In the WVPE listening area Marshall, Fulton, Kosciusko, Elkhart and LaGrange counties are all in blue. All other counties in our area are in yellow. 

WATCH VIDEO: South Bend & St. Joseph Co. Efforts To Vaccinate Homebound Highlighted

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago
https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDHS/videos/3712776228817811/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security shared a video during the state's weekly COVID-19 briefing that highlighted a program to vaccinate homebound Hoosiers. The video focused exclusively on efforts in St. Joseph County and South Bend. 

Watch the video here

Indiana Teachers Used Waitlists To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine. Officials Shut Them Down

By Jeanie Lindsay 2 hours ago
(Jeanie Lindsay/IPB News)

One of the only options for Indiana educators who otherwise aren't eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been shut down as the state enforces previously unknown rules on standby list eligibility. 

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy Heidi Prescott, Beacon Health

When the Indiana Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility to individuals age 60 and up on Tuesday, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said he signed up for his shot right away.

“I’m here, I am on it," he said. "I showed up day one, calling, ‘Can I get in?’”

 

Roberson said he wanted to get his shot publicly to help ease people’s fears about the vaccine. He said he understands vaccine hesitancy, especially in Black and Brown communities. But, he said protecting one other should be the community’s primary concern. 

 

Elkhart Community Schools Will Return Some Students To Full-Time In-Person Learning

By 3 hours ago
Elkhart Schools logo

Elkhart Community Schools students who have been learning on a hybrid plan will soon be able to return to fully in-person classes.

According to information released by the school system, K-6 students will go back to in-person classes starting Monday, March 8. Students in grades 7-12 will follow on Monday, March 15.

 