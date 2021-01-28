Holcomb: Indiana COVID-19 Crowd Size Limits Being Relaxed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s crowd size limits will be relaxed starting next week following recent improvements in the statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that the new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state’s four-level rating system. The new rules starting Monday will replace the current 25-person crowd limit for the highest-risk counties that’s been in place since mid-November. State health officials said they still aren’t expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to those younger than 70 because of limited dose availability.