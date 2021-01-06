Holcomb Not Saying If He Supports Hoosier GOP Lawmakers Challenging Biden Victory

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Late Monday GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, posted to Facebook regarding her plan of action on certifying the results of the presidential election. That plan includes potentially objecting to electors from certain contested states.

Walorski's Facebook post contradicts statements made to a constituent in a letter dated Jan. 3, 2021, in which she said in part, "Now that the president’s campaign has exhausted its legal options and the Electoral College has voted, it’s clear the results of the election are final. While I am disappointed in the outcome, we as Americans must follow the Constitution and support the peaceful transfer of power."