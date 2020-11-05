Holcomb: Post-Election No Changes To COVID-19 Policy In Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb was sharply criticized from both his political left and right over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet he won a significant re-election victory.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail. There’s “no truth” to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic. The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana’s newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic. The health department’s daily statistics update also showed 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana as of Tuesday. That’s the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

Indiana COVID-19 Update: More Of WVPE Listening Area In Orange, New State High In Daily Cases

By Diane Daniels Nov 4, 2020
ISDH

Indiana's updated COVID-19 dashboard shows every county in the WVPE listening area but one now in orange which means medium to high community spread of the virus is going on. Marshall County is the only county in our area that is still in the yellow category.

The new data released today reflects data from yesterday, Election Day 2020. On that day the state reported a new record high in cases - 3,756 cases and 25 new deaths.   Hospitalizations statewide are at an all-time high, with 1,897 patients being treated. 

New Warning From Elkhart Co. Health Officer: "Out Of Control" Spread Of COVID-19

By Diane Daniels Nov 4, 2020
Elkhart Co. Health Dept.

Elkhart County's Health Officer is issuing new warnings about the transmission of COVID-19 in the county. In data released yesterday by the Indiana State Dept. of Health, the county reported a new all time high in cases for Mon., Nov. 2nd. Also on Monday, Elkhart's Mayor Rod Roberson tested positive for the virus.   

UPDATE: GOP Candidate For Indiana Attorney General Wins Election, Has COVID-19

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press Nov 3, 2020

NEW: INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Todd Rokita has staged a political comeback in winning the Indiana attorney general's office. The former congressman defeated former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel in a race that Democrats had targeted in hopes of winning their first statewide election since 2012. Rokita's campaign announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "some symptoms" but was doing well.

NEW: Elkhart's Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Elkhart Co. Sees New Daily High In Cases

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press Nov 3, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/100638278155525/photos/a.100638304822189/195038672048818/

NEW (Nov. 3): On the same day that Elkhart's Mayor learned he tested positive for COVID-19, Elkhart County reached a new high in daily cases. According to data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, on Nov. 2nd Elkhart County reported 243 new cases of coronavirus, the most ever on any single day yet for the county. The county also reported four new deaths. 