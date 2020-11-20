Holcomb's January 2021 Inauguration Impacted By COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s second term in January won’t include any large public celebrations because of coronavirus concerns. The Republican governor entered office in 2017 with an inaugural ball at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in downtown Indianapolis and an inauguration ceremony attended by about 2,000 people at the state fairgrounds coliseum. But the state Republican Party chairman says now isn't the right time to celebrate Holcomb's landslide reelection. Indiana has faced steep increases in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths over the past two months and Holcomb has imposed crowd size limits across the state.

