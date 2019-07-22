Holland pastor says he's running for Congress in 2nd district

A pastor at the Holland United Church of Christ says he will run for the Congressional seat now held by Republican Bill Huizenga.

The 2nd Congressional district stretches along the Lake Michigan shore from Holland to Ludington. It’s a traditionally conservative district.

But Bryan Berghoef says he grew up and went to church in West Michigan. He says he was a Republican for more than half his life.

“And so I feel that I have a real connection in understanding to voters in this district, whether they are Republicans, independents, Democrats or unidentified,” he said.

But, he says, a lot of Republicans are seeing things happen in their party they haven’t seen before.

“I think younger voters and voters like myself who are people of faith are beginning to reassess some of the things that they have historically held onto,” Berghoef says. “I think particularly under our current Republican leadership, both under Bill Huizenga and our current president.”

Berghoef plans a campaign kickoff event Monday evening in Holland.

He’s running in the Democratic primary, and hopes to face off against Huizenga in 2020.

