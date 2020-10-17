Holocaust Survivor Eva Kor To Be Honored With Indiana Mural

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Jan. 27 “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were subjected to Mengele's experiments.