Homicide Investigation Unfolding In South Bend

St. Joseph County's Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in South Bend.

Here is the latest information released:

At approximately 03:35 a.m., early this morning, July 21 st , the South Bend Police

Department (SBPD) received several calls reporting gunshots fired in the 300 block of

North Niles Ave., near Corby’s Pub. Officers also were in the vicinity when the incident

occurred and immediately responded.

Officers located one male adult victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers also observed a vehicle driving erratically, northbound on Niles Ave. A traffic

stop was initiated on this vehicle near Howard St. and Niles Ave. An additional gunshot

wound victim was found to be a passenger in this vehicle. This individual was

transported to an area hospital.

A third gunshot wound victim called 9-1-1 to report he had been shot, and then flagged

down a passing police car on LaSalle St. near The Pointe at St. Joseph Apartments. This

victim was transported to an area hospital.

It is believed that all three gunshot victims sustained the gunshot wounds during the same

incident in the 300 block of Niles.

Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated and is

currently handling the investigation.

The deceased victim has been identified as Christopher Maurice Chism, 32, of South

Bend, and his family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning,

July 22 nd , in Fort Wayne. Once the examination is completed, results of the autopsy will

be shared with the media.