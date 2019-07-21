Homicide Investigation Unfolding In South Bend

St. Joseph County's Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in South Bend.
Here is the latest information released:
At approximately 03:35 a.m., early this morning, July 21 st , the South Bend Police
Department (SBPD) received several calls reporting gunshots fired in the 300 block of
North Niles Ave., near Corby’s Pub. Officers also were in the vicinity when the incident
occurred and immediately responded.
Officers located one male adult victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers also observed a vehicle driving erratically, northbound on Niles Ave. A traffic
stop was initiated on this vehicle near Howard St. and Niles Ave. An additional gunshot
wound victim was found to be a passenger in this vehicle. This individual was
transported to an area hospital.
A third gunshot wound victim called 9-1-1 to report he had been shot, and then flagged
down a passing police car on LaSalle St. near The Pointe at St. Joseph Apartments. This
victim was transported to an area hospital.
It is believed that all three gunshot victims sustained the gunshot wounds during the same
incident in the 300 block of Niles.
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated and is
currently handling the investigation.
The deceased victim has been identified as Christopher Maurice Chism, 32, of South
Bend, and his family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning,
July 22 nd , in Fort Wayne. Once the examination is completed, results of the autopsy will
be shared with the media.