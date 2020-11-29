Hoosier COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Record Levels Through Thanksgiving Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has remained at record levels during the Thanksgiving weekend as the statewide daily average of coronavirus-related deaths continues its steep increases. The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Saturday reported 69 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 56 per day _ more than five times the rate in late September. November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases.

On Sunday, Public health officials in Indiana say 24 more people have died from coronavirus for a total of 5,418 deaths in the state. The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,335 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The overall number of cases in the state is 333,312. Public health officials say there are another 267 people who likely died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses but for whom there's no positive test on record.