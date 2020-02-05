Hoosier Farmers Welcome Signing Of USMCA Trade Deal

By Samantha Horton 39 seconds ago

Corn field In Elkhart County, Indiana
Credit Samantha Horton/IPB News

President Donald Trump touted his recent signing of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) in his State of the Union address. Hoosier farmers are celebrating the new trade deal.

The USMCA will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and is expected to slightly increase real gross domestic product by about $68 billion according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Canada and Mexico are two of Indiana’s top global trading partners.

Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron says he is happy to hear the new deal is signed.

“It just makes good sense to trade with our partners right next to us, so we need to open those markets,” says Kron. “Our farmers across Indiana and across this nation are very productive, we need markets outside of our borders.”

Of the three USMCA countries, Canada still needs to ratify the agreement.

Contact Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.

Tags: 
Indiana
farmers
Farm Bureau
USMCA
trade
Local

Related Content

Indiana Farm Bureau Looks To Group Health Plans For Affordable Health Care

By Samantha Horton Jan 28, 2020
Samantha Horton/IPB News

Farmers across the Midwest are facing tight profit margins and rising healthcare costs. And that means some hold off getting medical treatment or forgo health insurance altogether. In response, some state farm bureaus are trying to fill that gap.

Low Commodity Prices and Rising Healthcare Costs

“We raised beef cattle primarily,” says Jacob Smoker, who chairs the Indiana Farm Bureau’s Young Ag and Professionals state group.

The sun is setting and Smoker does his evening chores feeding the cattle on his family’s farm in northern Indiana.

Indiana Farm Bureau Discusses Top Legislative Priority: Health Care

By Samantha Horton Dec 16, 2019
Samantha Horton/IPB News

While celebrating 100 years, the Indiana Farm Bureau leadership is looking to the future and what needs to be done to continue advocating for Hoosier farmers. The organization presented its top legislative priority over the weekend: expanding health benefits available to the agriculture industry in the state.

Attendees at this year’s annual state convention were asked to share their health care stories in a video booth. 

Agriculture Expert Tells Farmers To Expect Incomes To Plateau In Next Decade

By Samantha Horton Dec 6, 2019
Samantha Horton/IPB News

Indiana farmers can expect to see a plateau in farm income over the next decade, according to one agriculture expert.

With thin profit margins expected to continue into the coming decade, farmers may choose to consolidate farms or diversify their crops and livestock. Some may even take off-farm jobs, as have done in the past when the farm economy has been stagnant.