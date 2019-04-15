Hoosier Man Suing Parents For Getting Rid Of His Porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man is suing his parents in Michigan after they got rid of 12 boxes of pornographic films and adult magazines worth an estimated $29,000. The 40-year-old man last week filed a lawsuit in federal court in Michigan. He says property was missing when he was kicked out of his parents' house in 2017 and moved to Muncie, Indiana. The lawsuit only is five pages long. But the man and his lawyer also attached dozens of pages of movie titles, such as "Frisky Business" and "Big Bad Grannys."