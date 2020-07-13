Hoosiers Can Now Apply For Rental Assistance From State Program

By Brandon Smith 13 minutes ago

Indiana renters in 91 counties can apply for assistance at IndianaHousingNow.org – Marion County has its own rental assistance program.
Credit (Screenshot of IndianaHousingNow.org)

Hoosiers in need of help with their rent can now apply for assistance from a federally-funded state program.

The Rental Assistance Program will provide up to $500 a month for four months to people who’ve lost income during the pandemic. The money can be used to help cover unpaid rent from previous months and to help pay going forward.

To be eligible, Hoosiers’ current household income – including unemployment – must be less than it was before March.

People can apply online at IndianaHousingNow.org.

READ MORE: Advocates Say Indiana Rental Assistance Program Is Good Start, Falls Short Of Need

But it’s only available if the renter’s landlord agrees to participate. And it won’t cover the full amount of rent. The state insists Hoosiers should talk with their landlords and work out a repayment plan.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

The program will cover about 12,000 households in 91 counties – Marion County has its own rental assistance, available at IndyRent.org. Housing advocates, though, say the state’s program will fall far short of the need.

Evictions are still banned through the end of July.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
rental assistance
Covid-19
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Local Health Officials Say Indiana’s Contact Tracing Efforts ‘Unacceptable'

By Brock Turner 9 hours ago
(Pixabay, GDJ)

Local health officials were optimistic; two months and more than $40 million later they’re losing patience.

According to multiple public health officials, it is unacceptable that as many as half of the files in the state's contact tracing database are missing vital information.

More Free COVID-19 Testing Being Offered In Elkhart County This Week

By Diane Daniels Jul 10, 2020
Justin Hicks/WVPE

 

The Indiana State Dept. of Health is hosting the following free drive-thru clinics next week: This comes after some clinics in Indiana have been impacted by the recent heat and have had to curtail hours. 

 

Goshen

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Elkhart

North Side Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ISDH: St. Joseph County Sees Another Spike in New Daily COVID-19 Cases Sunday

By Diane Daniels Jul 11, 2020
ISDH

Monday as the Indiana State Dept. of Health released new COVID-19 stats reflecting data from Sun., July 12th, St. Joseph Co. saw another spike. The county reported 63 new cases Sunday. Just this past Friday (July 10) the county hit its previous highest single day case count with 53 new cases. 