Hoosiers Can Now Apply For Rental Assistance From State Program

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Hoosiers in need of help with their rent can now apply for assistance from a federally-funded state program.

The Rental Assistance Program will provide up to $500 a month for four months to people who’ve lost income during the pandemic. The money can be used to help cover unpaid rent from previous months and to help pay going forward.

To be eligible, Hoosiers’ current household income – including unemployment – must be less than it was before March.

People can apply online at IndianaHousingNow.org.

READ MORE: Advocates Say Indiana Rental Assistance Program Is Good Start, Falls Short Of Need

But it’s only available if the renter’s landlord agrees to participate. And it won’t cover the full amount of rent. The state insists Hoosiers should talk with their landlords and work out a repayment plan.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

The program will cover about 12,000 households in 91 counties – Marion County has its own rental assistance, available at IndyRent.org. Housing advocates, though, say the state’s program will fall far short of the need.

Evictions are still banned through the end of July.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.