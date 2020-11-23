Hoosiers Have Until Dec. 16 To File Claim For Equifax Data Breach Settlement

Nearly 4 million Hoosiers could be eligible for money from credit bureau Equifax after a 2017 data breach – but they have until Dec. 16 to file a claim.

Equifax’s data breach – from May to July 2017 – exposed Hoosiers’ Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information.

Attorney General Curtis Hill opted not to join in a multi-state settlement with the company. Instead, he filed a separate lawsuit and secured more money for Indiana than the other states each got – $19.5 million.

Hoosiers impacted by the data breach can file a claim for some of that money at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com. They must do so by Dec. 16; the money will be paid out after that deadline.

