Hoosiers Have Until Dec. 16 To File Claim For Equifax Data Breach Settlement

By Brandon Smith 58 minutes ago

Hoosiers have until Dec. 16 to submit a claim at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.
Credit (Screenshot of IndianaEquifaxClaims.com)

Nearly 4 million Hoosiers could be eligible for money from credit bureau Equifax after a 2017 data breach – but they have until Dec. 16 to file a claim.

Equifax’s data breach – from May to July 2017 – exposed Hoosiers’ Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information.

Attorney General Curtis Hill opted not to join in a multi-state settlement with the company. Instead, he filed a separate lawsuit and secured more money for Indiana than the other states each got – $19.5 million.

Hoosiers impacted by the data breach can file a claim for some of that money at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com. They must do so by Dec. 16; the money will be paid out after that deadline.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Equifax
lawsuit
settlement
security breach
Local
Indiana

