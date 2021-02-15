House Bill Prevents Local Governments From Banning Kids' Lemonade Stands

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

Indiana lawmakers want to make sure local governments don’t ban children from operating lemonade stands. And there's a bill unanimously approved by the House and on its way to the Senate that does just that.

Cooper Jacobs tries to attract motorists to his family's lemonade stand Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Credit (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) acknowledged he doesn’t know of any Indiana city or town that shut down a child’s lemonade stand.

But he said, looking at the law, there’s nothing to stop them from doing that. And he wants to make sure it won’t happen to any Hoosier kids.

“[The bill] doesn’t allow them to sell food," Pressel said. "But it does give them the opportunity to become young entrepreneurs.”

Pressel’s bill bans local governments and homeowners associations from shutting down stands – operated by someone under age 18 – that are selling nonalcoholic beverages.

There are still a couple of rules: children couldn’t run the stand more than two days in a row and more than eight days in a month. And if the stand is in a public park, they have to get approval from the park manager and an adult must be present at all times.

Local