House committee working to come up with roads plan

The state House Transportation Committee meets on Tuesday to continue hearings on fixing roads.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called for phasing in fuel tax increases totaling 45 cents per gallon. Republicans control the Legislature – and say they will propose their own plan.

State Representative Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) chairs the House Transportation Committee, and says he will hold an accelerated schedule of hearings.

“What we’re going to do with roads is being talked about and decided now,” he says.

O’Malley says it will also take time to learn the basics of road construction, maintenance, and repair. He says his committee will hold two hearings a week with a goal of having its recommendations ready before the end of the summer.

