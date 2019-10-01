House Ethics Committee reviews campaign spending of Tlaib, Huizenga

Two Michigan members of Congress are under review by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics for complaints of allegedly misusing campaign funds.

The House panel announced Monday that it is reviewing the allegations against U.S. Representatives Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit).

The committee said in a press release that the decision does not indicate that any violations have occurred or reflect any judgement on behalf of the Committee.

Spokespeople for both Huizenga and Tlaib released statements through email.

Brian Patrick with Congressman Huizenga’s office said in a statement that they are aware of the committee's release and have cooperated fully in the process and will continue to do so.

"This matter is the continuation of a partisan and politically motivated complaint filed by the Michigan Democratic Party prior to the 2018 election that has already been resolved by the Federal Election Commission," Patrick said.

Denzel McCampbell, with Congresswoman Tlaib’s office said that Representative Tlaib fully complied with the law and acted in good faith at all times.

“As the Ethics Committee made clear, the fact that it received a referral does not mean any violation occurred. Representative Tlaib has cooperated completely with the Committee to resolve the referral, which involves the same claims over her publicly disclosed salary during the campaign that conservative groups pressed back in March," McCampbell said.

The panel says it will announce next steps in November.

