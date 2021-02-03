House Passes Bill To Provide Additional Aid To Small Businesses, Goes To Senate

By Samantha Horton Feb 3, 2021

HB 1004 will create a program to provide financial aid to small businesses in Indiana. Those in the hospitality industry could be given preference.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Small businesses in Indiana are one step closer to having access to additional financial aid from the state. House Bill 1004, passed by the Indiana House Tuesday, will provide funds to help small businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

The proposed legislation will allow certain businesses to receive up to $50,000 in aid through the program that will be run by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). 

Businesses in the hospitality industry could be given preference. 

Rep. Shane Lindauer (R- Jasper) authored the bill. He says the program builds on a previous one the governor started in the fall for small businesses using CARES Act money.

“This program will continue to be administered by the IEDC,” said Lindauer. “Initial $30 million appropriation from the general fund, additional funds from state grants, federal grants, gifts and things like that can also be put into the fund.”

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) was one of three lawmakers to vote against the bill saying he was opposed to handing taxpayer dollars to specific groups when many others have been affected by the pandemic.

The bill passed out of the House 92-3 and will now go to the Senate.

NEW: Indiana COVID-19 County-By-County Map Shows Continued Improvement

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press Feb 3, 2021
Indiana Dept. of Health

The latest updated county-by-county COVID-19 color coded map released by the Indiana Dept. of Health shows continued improvement. 

Statewide only four counties remain in red, the most serious designation. 

In the WVPE listening area, the following counties are in yellow: Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, Starke and Pulaski

UPDATE: How Will Indiana Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines? Here's What You Need To Know

By Lauren Chapman Feb 3, 2021
(Provided by Indiana Department of Health)

Indiana opened registration beyond first responders and health care workers on Jan. 8, allowing Hoosiers 80 and older to schedule appointments for vaccines. Now, Hoosiers 65 and older can register for vaccine appointments.

Young Disagrees With Biden Administration Over COVID-19 Stimulus Package

By Adam Pinsker Feb 2, 2021
(Adam Pinsker, WFIU/WTIU News)

Indiana Senator Todd Young was among 10 GOP Senators who met with President Biden Monday to discuss differences on a COVID-19 economic relief package.

President Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion package, while the Republican proposal is around $618 billion.

“When it comes to vaccinations, getting people back to work safely and getting our children back into school, there is no disagreement,” said Young.

Young and the President disagree on direct payments to the public.  President Biden is proposing $1400 checks and Young wants them to be at $1,000.