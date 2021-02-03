House Passes Bill To Provide Additional Aid To Small Businesses, Goes To Senate

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Small businesses in Indiana are one step closer to having access to additional financial aid from the state. House Bill 1004, passed by the Indiana House Tuesday, will provide funds to help small businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic.

The proposed legislation will allow certain businesses to receive up to $50,000 in aid through the program that will be run by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC).

Businesses in the hospitality industry could be given preference.

Rep. Shane Lindauer (R- Jasper) authored the bill. He says the program builds on a previous one the governor started in the fall for small businesses using CARES Act money.

“This program will continue to be administered by the IEDC,” said Lindauer. “Initial $30 million appropriation from the general fund, additional funds from state grants, federal grants, gifts and things like that can also be put into the fund.”

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana's Legislative Session? Here's Your Guide To Demystify The Process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) was one of three lawmakers to vote against the bill saying he was opposed to handing taxpayer dollars to specific groups when many others have been affected by the pandemic.

The bill passed out of the House 92-3 and will now go to the Senate.

Contact reporter Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.