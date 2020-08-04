How (And Why) Schools Are Deciding To Reopen

Today we talk about the different approaches Indiana schools are taking to reopen, and the guidance they're using to make those decisions.

We talk to an education reporter about the latest news, a superintendent about how the first days back have gone, and we hear from a teachers’ advocate about what more can be done to keep educators safe.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Eric Weddle

Education Reporter, WFYI

Mark Laughner

Superintendent, Greater Clark County Schools

Keith Gambill

President, Indiana State Teachers Association