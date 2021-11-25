How Democrats can turn support for marijuana legalization into a political win

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana Democrats hope the state party’s support of marijuana legalization can become a political victory for them. But political scientists say achieving that will likely take considerable time and effort.

Democrats say marijuana legalization could produce a new type of “single issue” voter – people who make their choices at the ballot box based around a candidate’s views on one issue.

Laura Merrifield Wilson, University of Indianapolis associate professor of political science, said for that to happen, Democrats need to develop a cohesive message.

"Why would this be valuable for our state? Why would this change the criminal justice system? Why could this potentially have economic benefits?" Wilson said. "There are a lot of different interest groups that have very strong arguments and you’ve seen them effective in other states where they have legalized."

Wilson said the other key is mobilization – rallying people to action on what appears to be a very popular position that crosses party lines.

“If everyone agrees on it but they don’t do anything about it, nothing ultimately is done,” Wilson said.

Still, with Republican Statehouse leaders opposed, the issue does not appear likely to gain traction in the near future.

