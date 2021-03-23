How Do You Hold March Madness In A Single City? And Is It Safe?

March Madness has come to Indianapolis, and it’s not just the Final Four. Today we find out how tournament organizers are holding all 67 games of the tournament in one city, and whether it's possible to host a large-scale sporting event safely during a global pandemic.

We also talk to an epidemiologist about the public safety concerns some people have, and find out how other sports organizations have handled hosting large events.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Samantha Horton

Business Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Ryan Vaughn

President, Indiana Sports Corp

John Swartzberg

Clinical Professor Emeritus, University of California, Berkeley