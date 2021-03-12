How Much Money Is Coming To Indiana From The $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

By Associated Press 17 minutes ago

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted.
Credit (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials haven't yet described any big plans for the influx of federal money expected from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved this week. Preliminary estimates show roughly $5.8 billion will be directed toward Indiana. The governor's office says about $3 billion would go to state government, and $2.6 billion to cities and counties. State lawmakers want to have a say in how that money will be spent, in contrast to the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief funding allocated to Indiana last year that was handled by Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration.

Tags: 
Covid-19
relief package
Indiana
Local

Related Content

St. Joe Co. & South Bend Officials Provide Update: "Our COVID Winter Has Now Lasted A Full Year"

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago
Screenshot via Facebook Live

As of now, St. Joseph Co. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says that 10% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated. Deaths from COVID-19 are coming down. The county has only seen two deaths from the virus in March and there were 20 deaths in February of s021. Fox says the number of cases has hit a plateau. He says the U.K. variant that has now been detected in the county is likely to infect more people and may cause more deaths. 

"We don't want to become hysterical, but we don't want to become complacent," Fox said in reference to the B.1.1.7 variant.  

U.K. Coronavirus Variant Identified In St. Joseph County, Indiana

By 22 hours ago
Provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/ Alissa Eckert, MS

St. Joseph County health officials announced Thursday that the more contagious UK strain of the coronavirus had been identified in the county.

Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox said the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus is more contagious and, in some cases, more deadly than the original strain. 

 

“It’s hard to sort out whether there are more cases and that’s why there are more deaths, or if the strain itself is actually more lethal,” he said.

 

Here's What Unemployed Hoosiers Should Know About The American Rescue Plan

By Justin Hicks 8 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law Thursday, intended to provide economic stimulus to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what it means for unemployed Hoosiers.

Glitch In State Registry's 'Next Available Appointment' Feature Leaves Local Appointments Unfilled

By Mar 11, 2021
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

A glitch in Indiana’s online vaccine registry is causing appointments at local clinics to go unfilled.

As of Thursday morning, the state registry showed several appointments available for Friday at the St. Hedwig Memorial clinic in South Bend. 

 

But, if you click the button that says “Find Next Available Appointment,” the site takes you to Thursday, March 18 – nearly week later than the actual next available appointment. 

 