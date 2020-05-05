How Is The Pandemic Changing Indiana's Elections?

Indiana’s primary was postponed to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the ways in which Hoosiers can vote changed too. We talk to Indiana's Secretary of State about the extension of vote-by-mail, and what safety measures will be taken at the polls.

We also talk to a campaign manager about what it's like to run a congressional campaign from home. Campaigns are changing their strategies, but are candidates' proposed policies changing as well? Experts in civil society and political science tell us what they're seeing.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Connie Lawson

Indiana Secretary of State

Kory Wood

Co-founder, RightVoter

Matthew Baggetta

Associate Professor, O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs

Majorie Hershey

Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University