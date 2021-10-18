How we define success

How do you define success? Is it how much money you make? Graduating at the top of your class? Being a good parent?

Today we talk about success, how to define it for yourself, and the relationship success has with happiness and fulfillment.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Gabrielle Wyatt
Founder, The Highland Project

Joe Holt
James E. Jack Teaching Professor of Business Ethics at the Mendoza College of Business, University of Notre Dame

Nate Kornell
Professor of Psychology, Williams College in Massachusetts

