How Will Higher Ed Institutions Adjust?

A traditional college campus with tight dorm rooms, crowded lecture halls, and bustling bars at night isn’t the most compatible setting for social distancing guidelines. But for many students returning to campus this fall, life will look different. And leaders across Indiana say they're working to protect the quality of the education available to them.

We talk to leaders from community colleges and four-year institutions about the plans they’ve developed so that students, both domestic and international, do not have to choose between their health and their education.

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Sue Ellspermann

President, Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

Sarah Smith-Robbins

Director of Learning Technologies, Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Robert Manuel

President, University of Indianapolis

Hannah Buxbaum

Vice President for International Affairs, Indiana University