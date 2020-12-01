How Your Giving Tuesday Donation To WVPE Can Power Two Causes For The Price Of One

This year on Giving Tuesday, WVPE is also working to allow listener-members a chance to help out other nonprofits. When you donate to WVPE on Giving Tuesday you can designate another charitable organization of your choice that you would like to see have access to airtime on WVPE. The top three organizations mentioned by donors contributing the most will have a chance to get the word out about the good works they are doing over our airwaves.

As of Tuesday at 2pm, here is where things stand in terms of some of the nonprofits getting the most love from WVPE listeners:

Food Bank of Northern Indiana

St. Margaret's House

La Casa

Humane Society of Elkhart County

As more donations come in, we will continue to update our list. Already two dozen nonprofits have been mentioned.

Give if you can. WVPE would encourage you to support your location NPR station with a donation here. You can also donate at 888 889 9269.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. Today is about that generosity.

Generosity can help alleviate the isolation and loneliness that many of us feel during this time. Our ability to give help and hope can counter feelings of powerlessness.