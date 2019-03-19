Howe Military Academy Closing

Officials at Howe Military Academy in LaGrange County announced this morning the school will be closing at the end of this school year.

Howe Military Academy is a private, college preparatory boarding school that opened in 1884. It began admitting girls in 1988. In a letter posted on the school's website, President Thomas L. Tate says Howe is closing due to rising costs and declining enrollment. The statement says the school will operate as usual until the end of the year, then it will not re-open in the fall. Howe will provide assistance to students and their families, as well as faculty and staff as they find new school and work arrangements.

Below is the full text of the letter posted on Howe Military Academy's website:

LETTER TO THE HOWE MILITARY ACADEMY COMMUNITY AND FRIENDS

March 18, 2019

Dear Howe Military Academy Community and Friends:

Along with Chairman Phillip Malone and the Howe Military Academy Board of Trustees, I am writing today with some very difficult news. It is with deep sadness that I inform you that Howe Military Academy will not reopen for the 2019-2020 school year.

As you know and appreciate, since 1884, Howe Military Academy has shaped young men, and since 1988, young men and women, of the highest character. The integration and synchronization of a rigorous academic curriculum, a demanding physical readiness program, and the challenges associated with peer leadership and character development ensured each cadet departed from the Academy Howe Strong!

Unfortunately, such an educational opportunity is not without challenges, and through rising costs and declining enrollment for more than a decade, the fiscal requirements associated with operation and maintenance of HMA can no longer be sustained. While profound success has been achieved in recent months to advance the Academy, these achievements have not been realized in time to overcome the current financial shortfalls. Fiscal challenges associated with a vast, but aging, campus, small class sizes, highly educated and qualified faculty and staff, and robust programming and student opportunities come at a very high cost—one that our business model is not able to support.

The faculty and staff of Howe Military Academy have served with the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and expertise, and we are so grateful for their commitment to HMA cadets. We will provide support and assistance to families, faculty, and staff in making alternative plans for next school year to ease in this transition, and all academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs for 2018-2019 will be executed as scheduled.

While this is a time of sadness as we come to the end of an era, we celebrate the success, camaraderie, and friendship that Howe has provided to so many. We are grateful to the surrounding community and LaGrange County, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the many generous individuals, families, foundations, and corporations who have given selflessly and helped us faithfully serve our mission for 135 years.

Fides et Honor,

Dr. Thomas L. Tate

Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired)

President, Howe Military Academy

Mr. Phillip P. Malone

Chairman, Board of Trustees

To learn about other Military Schools in the United States, please visit The Association of Military Colleges

& Schools of the United States website at https://amcsus.org