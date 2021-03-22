What constitutes a hate crime and what are the signs of human trafficking?

Today we get updates from the leader of a local Asian American Pacific Islander organization about the series of shootings at three different spas in Atlanta and how Gov. Holcomb responded to the shootings.We also learn more about the discussion around when heinous acts get labeled a hate crime.

Later, we talk about the issue of human trafficking in Indiana, particulary when it comes to large sporting events like March Madness. We find out what is being done to help survivors. Plus experts say there are different categories when it comes to human trafficking, we learn what those are and how to spot the signs.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Shruti Rana

Co-Chair, National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum Indiana Chapter

Kristin Hoffman

Directing Attorney of Worker Rights and Protection Project, Indiana Legal Services