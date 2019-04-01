IDEA Week to Focus on Local Ties in 2019

On April 8 Notre Dame’s IDEA week will be back in town with speakers, contests and events.

This year IDEA week features Bill Nye the Science Guy and Wired Magazine’s Kevin Kelly as speakers and Tim McGraw and Jim Gaffigan as performers.

But Nick Swisher at the IDEA Center says there’s a lot of other, lesser known speakers that round out the innovation festival. He says this year the focus is to tie innovation with industries that are already present in the region.

“We know that manufacturing is a big part of what happens in South Bend-Elkhart but what we’re showcasing during IDEA Week is advanced manufacturing so automation and robot and things of that nature.”

Swisher says they’re also looking at advances in the financial technologies field and that they have the entrepreneurship competitions, workshops and networking events like last year.  

New this year is an IDEA week app.

 

