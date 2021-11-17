IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott to leave for EPA position

Bruno Pigott is stepping down as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

According to Governor Holcomb’s office, Pigott will take a new job as the assistant administrator in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water.

Pigott was appointed commissioner in 2017 and has been with the agency for more than two decades. Among other things, he’s credited with helping the agency eliminate its permit backlog so businesses could expand, reduce sewage into Indiana’s waterways, speed up inspection reports, and improve air quality statewide.

Pigott’s last day is Dec. 3. A new commissioner hasn’t been named yet.

