IDOH sends second COVID-19 ‘strike team’ to South Bend

The Indiana Department of Health is sending another COVID-19 “strike team” to South Bend’s Four Winds Field this week. The department sent a first team earlier this month.

The department will provide free COVID testing and vaccination from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 23.

Both rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available, as well as the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments will be necessary.

Four Winds Field is located at 501 W. South St., South Bend.

