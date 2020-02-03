ILEARN 'Hold Harmless' School Accountability Legislation Sent To Governor

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana teachers and schools will be shielded from penalties from last year’s poor statewide standardized test scores.

"Hold harmless” legislation was sent to the governor’s desk Monday.

The state used a new standardized test last year – ILEARN replaced the old ISTEP. Students scores on that new test dropped sharply. And leaders of both parties and the governor immediately called for a pause in accountability. That’s because those test scores have a significant impact, says Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger).

“It can affect funding for the schools," DeVon says. "It can affect pay, teacher pay as well.”

The accountability pause is for two years – and Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) says there’s work to be done during that period.

“We need to work very diligently on creating a testing system that actually works for our teachers, our parents and most importantly our children,” DeLaney says.

The bill now awaits Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature to become law.

