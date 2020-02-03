ILEARN 'Hold Harmless' School Accountability Legislation Sent To Governor

By Brandon Smith 1 hour ago

Indiana teachers and schools will be shielded from penalties from last year’s poor statewide standardized test scores.
Credit FILE PHOTO: WFIU/WTIU

Indiana teachers and schools will be shielded from penalties from last year’s poor statewide standardized test scores.

"Hold harmless” legislation was sent to the governor’s desk Monday.

The state used a new standardized test last year – ILEARN replaced the old ISTEP. Students scores on that new test dropped sharply. And leaders of both parties and the governor immediately called for a pause in accountability. That’s because those test scores have a significant impact, says Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger).

“It can affect funding for the schools," DeVon says. "It can affect pay, teacher pay as well.”

The accountability pause is for two years – and Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) says there’s work to be done during that period.

“We need to work very diligently on creating a testing system that actually works for our teachers, our parents and most importantly our children,” DeLaney says.

The bill now awaits Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature to become law.

Contact Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

 If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
ILearn
hold harmless
schools
teachers
Education
Local
Indiana

Related Content

Could Removing Test Scores From Evaluations Help Indiana Recruit More Teachers?

By Jeanie Lindsay Jan 30, 2020
Zach Herndon/WTIU

A proposal to separate student test scores from teacher evaluations at the state level is making progress through the legislature, and the state’s largest teachers union says it could draw more young people to the profession. 

Indiana teachers have long pressed for the state to remove requirements that student test scores be used in their evaluations and this year, it seems like lawmakers are on board. A bill to nix the requirement already passed the House – and won unanimous approval. 

It’s Legislative Halftime For House Education Bills: What Survived?

By Jeanie Lindsay Jan 29, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

After proposing more than 100 education bills, lawmakers face a key legislative deadline next week. House lawmakers proposed fewer education-focused bills than the Senate, but only about a dozen made it through to the session’s next half. 

Holcomb Signs Bill To Spend Money On College Buildings Over Teacher Pay

By Brandon Smith Jan 30, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation Wednesday that spends $291 million to pay cash for higher education building projects.

It’s the first bill signed into law this year.

Indiana finished the last budget cycle with nearly $300 million more than it expected. Republicans this session decided to spend that money paying cash for higher ed capital projects they had already approved.