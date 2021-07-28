ILEARN Results / Space Tourism

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana released test scores for its standardized test ILEARN, and as many predicted scores have lowered. Today we talk about the pandemic’s impact on academics in Indiana.

We also learn about space tourism, as interest grows with billionaires and private companies travelling past the stratosphere.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Jeanie Lindsay

Education Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Damian Betebenner

Senior Associate, The National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment

Barrett Caldwell

Director of the NASA Indiana Space Grant Consortium, Professor of Industrial Engineering, Purdue University