ILEARN Results / Space Tourism

By ALL IN Staff 1 hour ago

Credit SpaceX / Unsplash

Indiana released test scores for its standardized test ILEARN, and as many predicted scores have lowered. Today we talk about the pandemic’s impact on academics in Indiana.

We also learn about space tourism, as interest grows with billionaires and private companies travelling past the stratosphere.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Jeanie Lindsay
Education Reporter, Indiana Public Broadcasting

Damian Betebenner
Senior Associate, The National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment

Barrett Caldwell
Director of the NASA Indiana Space Grant Consortium, Professor of Industrial Engineering, Purdue University

