Indiana Archdiocese Sued Over Liability Insurance Response

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An insurance company is suing the Indianapolis archdiocese, alleging that it failed to disclose allegations of child sexual abuse by a Catholic priest when it applied for liability insurance. Underwriters for Lloyd's of London contends in its federal lawsuit that when the archdiocese applied for excess sexual misconduct liability insurance in June 2019 it failed to disclose abuse allegations against Rev. David J. Marcotte reported months before. The Indianapolis Star reports that the suit asks a judge to rescind the insurance policy and render it void. Marcotte was arrested in October 2019 on charges that he sexually abused a child 2017 and 2018.