Indiana Attorney General Disputing Bill In Discipline Case

Indiana's Attorney General is calling out the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. for asking the county's faith leaders to move their services online due to COVID-19. This comes as earlier this week St. Joseph County was moved into the more serious "orange" category for COVID-19 by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Orange means that there is medium to high community spread of the virus occurring. The county also found that a cluster analysis done within the last seven weeks showed five outbreaks associated with church gatherings.