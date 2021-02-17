Indiana Attorney General Keeps Job With Health Benefits Firm

A Tweet from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was flagged Monday because it could lead to a “risk of violence” according to Twitter.

Over the weekend, Indiana’s top law enforcement officer posted a Valentine’s Day image with the text“you stole my heart like a 2020 election” and a sketch of former President Donald Trump. In a subsequent Tweet, Rokita alleges the post was “tongue in cheek” but Indiana’s top law enforcementofficer has used his platform to question election results in multiple states. Rokita, a Republican,reiterated concerns about steps some states took to increase ballot access. According to a Twitter spokesperson, Rokita’s Tweet was flagged to add more context in line with thecompany’s Civic Integrity Policy.