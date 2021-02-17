Indiana Attorney General Keeps Job With Health Benefits Firm

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
Credit (ALAN MBATHI/IPB NEWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s newly elected attorney general says state ethics officials have cleared his ongoing role with a health benefits consulting firm in which he has an ownership stake, but he has declined to release that opinion. Republican Todd Rokita began his term as state government’s top lawyer in early January while still working for Indianapolis-based Apex Benefits, a company he joined as a top executive in 2019 after ending 10 years in Congress. The spokesperson for the attorney general's office says he's working with Apex “in a limited capacity” as a strategic policy adviser. Julia Vaughn of the watchdog group Common Cause Indiana says the state should have an attorney general who is fully focused on protecting the public interest.

Related Content

Tweet By Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Flagged By Twitter

By Brock E. W. Turner Feb 15, 2021
https://twitter.com/ToddRokitaIN/status/1361028464736952327/photo/1

A Tweet from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was flagged Monday because it could lead to a “risk of violence” according to Twitter.

 Over the weekend, Indiana’s top law enforcement officer posted a Valentine’s Day image with the text“you stole my heart like a 2020 election” and a sketch of former President Donald Trump. In a subsequent Tweet, Rokita alleges the post was “tongue in cheek” but Indiana’s top law enforcementofficer has used his platform to question election results in multiple states. Rokita, a Republican,reiterated concerns about steps some states took to increase ballot access. According to a Twitter spokesperson, Rokita’s Tweet was flagged to add more context in line with thecompany’s Civic Integrity Policy.

Rokita, Hill Accepted Money From GOP Group Linked To Robocalls Calling For Capitol March

By Brock E. W. Turner Jan 11, 2021
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

An organization linked to the group responsible for robocalls urging recipients to march on the US Capitol last week gave more than $1 million to Hoosiers seeking office in 2020.  

The Republican Attorneys General Association’s Action Fund provided $944,600 to Todd Rokita’s recent AG campaign. Rokita was sworn into office Monday.

His campaign spokesman declined an interview, but insisted Rokita had no involvement or knowledge of the calls.

New Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Promises 'Liberty In Action' At Swearing-In

By Brandon Smith Jan 11, 2021
(Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

Todd Rokita was sworn in Monday as Indiana’s new attorney general. And his inaugural address promised “liberty in action” under his administration.