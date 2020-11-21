Indiana Attorney General Must Pay $19K In Disciplinary Case

By Associated Press 42 minutes ago

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill
Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered state Attorney General Curtis Hill to pay more than $19,000 in expenses in a disciplinary case stemming from allegations he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party. Friday's order from the high court directs Hill to pay about $19,068 in a check made payable to the clerk of the court. That amount is one-third of the $57,000 Indiana’s attorney disciplinary commission had asked the court in September to order Hill, a Republican, to pay toward expenses in the groping case. Hill had disputed the commission’s proposal and proposed that he pay a total of about $17,400.

Tags: 
Curtis Hill
Indiana
Attorney general
groping
Local
court costs

Related Content

UPDATE: GOP Candidate For Indiana Attorney General Wins Election, Has COVID-19

By TOM DAVIES Associated Press Nov 3, 2020

NEW: INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Todd Rokita has staged a political comeback in winning the Indiana attorney general's office. The former congressman defeated former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel in a race that Democrats had targeted in hopes of winning their first statewide election since 2012. Rokita's campaign announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "some symptoms" but was doing well.

Hill Joins Other GOP AG's In Case Against Pennsylvania Supreme Court

By Diane Daniels Nov 11, 2020

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court arguing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its authority.

The case brought forth by the Pennsylvania Republican Party against the state’s attorney general alleges the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to allow voters three additional days to prove legally cast ballots violates the state legislature’s ability to oversee elections.

Indiana Attorney General Rebukes St. Joe Co. Health Dept. For Sending Letter To Faith Leaders

By Diane Daniels Oct 23, 2020
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Indiana's Attorney General is calling out the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. for asking the county's faith leaders to  move their services online due to COVID-19. This comes as earlier this week St. Joseph County was moved into the more serious "orange" category for COVID-19 by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Orange means that there is medium to high community spread of the virus occurring. The county also found that a cluster analysis done within the last seven weeks showed five outbreaks associated with church gatherings.