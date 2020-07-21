Indiana Attorney General Race Leans Republican; Hill Could Still Have Impact

By Brandon Smith 25 minutes ago

The 2020 race for Indiana attorney general is between Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, left, and Republican Todd Rokita.
Credit (Courtesy of the Weinzapfel and Rokita campaigns)

The field for Indiana attorney general is set, as Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel faces off against Republican Todd Rokita.

But another person – current Attorney General Curtis Hill – can still have an impact on the campaign, even after losing the race for the GOP nomination.

The Indiana attorney general is considered what’s called a baseline race – many people just vote for whichever party they’re affiliated with. But there’s a bigger spotlight this year after Hill’s law license was suspended for criminally battering four women. And University of Indianapolis political science assistant professor Laura Wilson said Hill could still influence the race, even though he’s not a candidate anymore.

“He brought a lot of attention to that job – what that person’s allowed to do, what they’re not supposed to do, things like that," Wilson said. "So, I think there’s a lot more focus on attorney general because people are more aware, quite frankly.”

Wilson said while the increased attention gives Democrats a better shot at winning the seat for the first time in two decades, it still leans Republican.

“Todd Rokita having a little bit more name recognition, a little bit more statewide recognition probably [has] that slight lead,” Wilson said.

Rokita is a former Indiana Secretary of State and four-term Congressman.

