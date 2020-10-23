Indiana Attorney General Rebukes St. Joe Co. Health Dept. For Sending Letter To Faith Leaders

By Diane Daniels 2 hours ago

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill
Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Indiana's Attorney General is calling out the St. Joseph Co. Health Dept. for asking the county's faith leaders to  move their services online due to COVID-19. This comes as earlier this week St. Joseph County was moved into the more serious "orange" category for COVID-19 by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Orange means that there is medium to high community spread of the virus occurring.

(You can read the statement from the Attorney General's office below.) 

 

Attorney General Curtis Hill today sent a letter to the St. Joseph County Department of Health advising local officials to refrain from threatening religious congregations with negative consequences should the congregations choose to continue meeting in person for worship services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county health department sent a letter Oct. 13 to local religious leaders “to urge all faith communities in St. Joseph County to pivot to on-line or virtual worship formats from now through March 2021.” In the letter, the officials added vaguely that they would be “compelled to respond to any complaints we receive regarding safety concerns identified in any establishments in the county, including churches.”

Such a warning constitutes an effort, “at the very least, to chill the right of individuals to congregate in exercise of their religious freedom,” Attorney General Hill writes in his own letter to St. Joseph County health officials.

“Notwithstanding your best intentions of safeguarding public health,” he writes, “I am concerned that the letter facially targets churches and carries a thinly veiled authoritarian tone. . . . Your decision to write a threatening letter despite a ‘not conclusive’ study is a surprising and disappointing abuse of your power as county health officials. Here in Indiana, we do not govern by decrees from county officials that strip individual liberty in such a manner.”

Both the health department’s letter to faith leaders and Attorney General Hill’s letter to the health department are attached.

###

 

Tags: 
Curtis Hill
Indiana
Attorney general
St. Joseph County
Health Dept.
Covid-19
faith leaders
online services
Local

Related Content

Women Who Accuse Curtis Hill Of Sexual Misconduct Take Case To State Court

By Brandon Smith Jul 24, 2020
(Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Four women who accuse Attorney General Curtis Hill of sexual misconduct are suing the Republican official in state court after their federal case has been, so far, unsuccessful.

Hill Argues Holcomb Doesn't Have Authority To Issue Mask Mandate

By Brandon Smith Jul 23, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Attorney General Curtis Hill, in a non-binding opinion, says Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn’t have the authority to mandate Hoosiers wear masks in public or attach a criminal penalty to that order.