Indiana Beach Amusement And Water Park Closes

Known for its slogan, "There’s more than corn in Indiana,” the Indiana Beach amusement and water park will not reopen this spring.

The northwest Indiana park has been open almost 100 years. Local officials in Monticello were told about the closing Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Indiana Beach says that, “despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure and rides,” the operations did not see a boost in revenue.

Apex Parks Group owns more than a dozen facilities around the country and purchased the park in 2015.

Last year, Indiana Beach and its parent company were sued after a boy died while riding one of the rides.