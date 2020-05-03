Indiana BMV Announces Branch Visits By Appointment Only

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

Credit Lauren Chapman/IPB News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some of Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branches will re-open with an appointment-only service format beginning Monday. BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy announced on Friday that customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. The BMV has modified its operations to ensure the safety of its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get more information on available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment, customers can go online to https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.

Customers with verified appointments will be required to check-in upon arrival.  

Tags: 
Indiana
Bmv
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Local

Related Content

BMV Won't Give Indiana Driver's License Info To Census Bureau

By Nov 23, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says it won’t turn over Hoosiers’ driver’s license information to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Trump administration wants states to hand over that information after federal courts denied its push to add a citizenship question to the upcoming census. Nebraska recently became the first state to comply with the White House directive.

The BMV said it received the Census Bureau’s request and “at this time” has declined to provide the driver’s license data.

Proposed Legislation To Undo BMV Gender Change Rule Likely In 2020

By Brandon Smith Dec 26, 2019
Lauren Chapman/IPB News

Lawmakers will likely file legislation in the 2020 session over proposed rules at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for Hoosiers to change the gender on their driver’s license.

The BMV has long allowed people to change the gender on their license. But that policy came under scrutiny in 2019 and prompted the agency to establish a formal procedure.