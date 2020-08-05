Indiana, Bracing For Flood Of Evictions, Will Launch Settlement Arbitration

Indiana will launch a settlement arbitration tool for Hoosier landlords and renters as it braces for a flood of evictions when the state’s eviction moratorium ends Aug. 14.

The governor’s general counsel Joe Heerens said the goal of the arbitration program – which will be free of charge to renters and landlords – is to settle eviction lawsuits and prevent massive backlogs in the courts.

“This can be an effective and frankly less onerous way to resolve disputes," Heerens said. "And it oftentimes has the added benefit of preserving the existing relationship between the two parties.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

More than 24,000 Hoosiers have already applied for rental assistance through a $25 million state program. The Holcomb administration announced Wednesday it will add $15 million more to that program.

But that assistance is not meant to provide enough money to cover a single month’s rent. The state urges people to talk with their landlords and work out a payment plan.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.