Indiana Campgrounds See Demand Up Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana campgrounds have been packed this summer with campers seeking a taste of the great outdoors following months of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. John Cardwell owns the Hidden Creek Campground near the northern Indiana city of Peru. He says within a few weeks of opening the members-only campground this year all camping sites had been booked for the season. He told the Kokomo Tribune that people see camping as a safe getaway during the pandemic compared with staying in hotels or flying. State recreational areas are also seeing high demand.