Indiana Campgrounds See Demand Up Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Associate Press 7 minutes ago

An RV is parked on a campground in California, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Credit (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana campgrounds have been packed this summer with campers seeking a taste of the great outdoors following months of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. John Cardwell owns the Hidden Creek Campground near the northern Indiana city of Peru. He says within a few weeks of opening the members-only campground this year all camping sites had been booked for the season. He told the Kokomo Tribune that people see camping as a safe getaway during the pandemic compared with staying in hotels or flying. State recreational areas are also seeing high demand.

Tags: 
Indiana
campground
Covid-19
Local

