Indiana Congressional Delegation Votes Along Party Lines As Trump Is Impeached Again

The seven Republican and two Democratic U.S. Representatives from Indiana did not break with their respective parties Wednesday, in an historic House vote that saw President Donald Trump impeached for the second time.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump after a few hours of debate that were divided evenly between the parties.

Wednesday's vote came a week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a chaotic scene that left several people dead.

Ten Republicans broke party ranks to vote in favor of impeachment, but Indiana's Congressmembers were not among them.

Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski's (IN-02) post-vote statement said impeachment would neither unify nor strengthen the country ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Here is Walorski's complete statement:

“In the wake of a divisive election and last week’s horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, Congress should be entirely focused on uniting the American people and strengthening our country. Impeaching the president with less than a week left in his term will not advance either of these goals.

“President Trump has pledged an orderly transition to President-elect Biden’s administration, and I call on all Americans to support this effort by remaining peaceful and rejecting all violence. Anyone who commits violent or destructive acts will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rep. Victoria Spartz (IN-05) took to Twitter, writing,"As someone who didn't support objections to certification last week, I will not support this political charade of impeachment today."

Republican Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06), brother of Vice President Mike Pence, said earlier in the week that he agreed with the VP's decision to not invoke the 25th Amendment. Greg Pence's office released this short statement following the vote:

"Today I voted against impeaching President Donald Trump. The President has made it clear he will support a peaceful transfer of power on January 20th to President-elect Joe Biden. It is time to move on, heal, and put our focus into where it truly helps the American people: recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring our economy."

Newly-elected Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan (IN-01) joined the rest of the Democrats in the House in voting to impeach the president.

Democratic Rep. André Carson (IN-07) joined Mrvan in voting in favor of impeachment, calling it a "sad but necessary duty."

Rep. Larry Bucshon, a Republican representing Indiana's 8th congressional district, voted against impeachment. A statement from his office cited President Abraham Lincoln's famous "a house divided" quote, but also noted that "a call for unity cannot be extended with an expectation that principled members cannot disagree with their liberal colleagues’ policies and goals along the way."

Republican Rep. Jim Banks (IN-03) joined his GOP colleagues in voting against impeachment.

Republican Reps. Jim Baird (IN-04) and Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09) also voted against the resolution. Neither of their offices had released a statement as of the time of publication.

NPR contributed to this post.