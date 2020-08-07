Indiana Connects Hoosiers With Peer Support For Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders

By Brandon Smith Aug 7, 2020

A syringe service program in Scott County.
Credit (WFIU/WTIU)

Indiana is getting more people with mental health and substance use disorders connected with “peer supports” – trained professionals who have personal experience with those challenges.

Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition director Brandon George said the state isn’t just dealing with a COVID-19 pandemic – it’s also still struggling with an overdose and addiction epidemic. And he said COVID-19 has exacerbated that problem.

“We had hundreds, if not thousands of recovery resources, social supports, meetings, churches – all the places where people with substance use disorder go to get help – no longer accessible,” George said.

READ MORE: Recovery Resources Adapt To COVID-19 Social Distancing, 'Stay-At-Home' Orders

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana 2020 Two-Way. Text "elections" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said the peer support expansion, announced Thursday, will send at least 40 full- and part-time professionals to recovery groups around the state.

“These organizations include treatment providers, criminal justice partners, syringe service programs and others,” Sullivan said.

The expansion is funded by a federal grant.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
Covid-19
substance abuse
mental health
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Labor Leaders Rally For HEROES Act Outside Senator Braun and Young's Offices

By BENTE BOUTHIER Aug 7, 2020
(Alan Mbathi, IPB News)

Indiana workers’ union representatives rallied today, calling for Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun to support the HEROES Act before the Senate goes on a five-week vacation starting August 7.  

The rally began in Indianapolis in front Young’s office before moving to Braun’s.

Elkhart Co. Health Officer Expected To Reverse Course & Recommend No In-Person Class Through Sept.

By Diane Daniels Aug 6, 2020
Courtesy of the Elkhart Co. Health Dept.

The Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools shared with staff late Thursday that he was on a call with other Elkhart County school superintendents and the Elkhart County Health Officer, Dr. Mertz.