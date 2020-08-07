Indiana Connects Hoosiers With Peer Support For Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana is getting more people with mental health and substance use disorders connected with “peer supports” – trained professionals who have personal experience with those challenges.

Indiana Addictions Issues Coalition director Brandon George said the state isn’t just dealing with a COVID-19 pandemic – it’s also still struggling with an overdose and addiction epidemic. And he said COVID-19 has exacerbated that problem.

“We had hundreds, if not thousands of recovery resources, social supports, meetings, churches – all the places where people with substance use disorder go to get help – no longer accessible,” George said.

Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said the peer support expansion, announced Thursday, will send at least 40 full- and part-time professionals to recovery groups around the state.

“These organizations include treatment providers, criminal justice partners, syringe service programs and others,” Sullivan said.

The expansion is funded by a federal grant.

