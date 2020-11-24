Indiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Surge

By Associated Press 19 minutes ago

Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 23, 2020, showing hospital census of coronavirus patients.
Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections. The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Monday reported 27 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days. Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 48 per day, doubling that death rate in a month’s time. Indiana hospitals were treating 3,219 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday _ up nearly 50% increase in two weeks and a more than 300% increase since late September.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
hospitalizations
Local

