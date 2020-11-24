Indiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Surge

On their last phone call, Chelsea Reed says her “proud” mother broke down, distraught about fears of dying alone in her long-term care facility, Rosewalk Village on Indianapolis’ east side.

“She had been calling me in tears, not wanting to die there,” Chelsea says about her 61-year-old mom, Vanessa.

She says her mother tested positive on November 17 and was quarantined in a wing reserved for COVID-19 patients before being transferred to a hospital. Chelsea says her mom is despondent after not being able to hug her family members since August.