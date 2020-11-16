Indiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations At New Record High

By Associated Press Nov 16, 2020

The Indiana State Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 16, 2020, shows the trajectory of hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.
Credit ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana's hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring. The Indiana State Department of Health says the state had 2,768 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday, a number that surpasses the previous peak of 2,634 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The department said in its daily statistics update Monday that more than 3,313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in schools, bringing the statewide total to more than 8,217 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of the school year.

 

Related Content

Coronavirus: Indiana Crosses 8,000 Daily Cases, Holcomb Announces New Restrictions

By Lauren Chapman Nov 16, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 277 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 4,660 – the largest reported in a single week since early May. 

Indiana State Dept. Of Health: St. Joseph Co. Sees A New Record High In Daily COVID-19 Cases

By Diane Daniels Nov 8, 2020
ISDH

Sunday, Nov. 8, the Indiana State Dept. of Health issued new COVID-19 data. It shows that on Saturday, Nov. 7th St. Joseph County hit a new all-time high in COVID-19 cases with 300 cases reported. Hospitalizations in District 2, which covers most of the Indiana counties in the WVPE listening area, are at record high numbers of COVID-19 patients. As of Saturday, 283 coronavirus patients are being treated as inpatients.

LaGrange County In The "Red," Indiana Reports A Record 5,000+ New COVID-19 Cases

By Diane Daniels & Lauren Chapman Nov 11, 2020
ISDH

Indiana's State Dept. of Health just released new COVID-19 data and LaGrange County is now in red on the county-by-county coronavirus dashboard. The county has a 7-day positivity rate over 20%. 

 LaGrange County is one of nine Hoosier counties now in the red. That is the most counties to be given that designation since the state started its color coding system.  This comes as the state has hit yet another new all time high in cases, with 5,156 new cases reported yesterday. In the WVPE listening area, Starke, Kosciusko and Marshall counties reported new record high numbers of cases yesterday.  